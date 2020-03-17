‘Britannia’: Sky’s Historical Drama Shuts Down Over Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Sky has shut down filming on Season three of Britannia — making it the Comcast-owned pay-TV outfit’s first main manufacturing casualty of the coronavirus chaos.

The historic drama produced by Neal Avenue Productions and Vertigo Movies will take a break for an unspecified time frame as Sky prioritizes the protection of solid and crew. It follows different main UK dramas, together with Peaky Blinders and Across the World in 80 Days, additionally suspending filming this week.

A Sky spokesman mentioned: “As a result of ongoing state of affairs with coronavirus (COVID-19), Sky has taken the choice to droop filming on the third collection of Britannia. We’re in discussions with the producers and the manufacturing staff to debate subsequent steps. We’re reviewing all exhibits which are at present in manufacturing to evaluate the protection of casts and crews.”

He added: “Now we have elevated hygiene measures on all units, and restricted entry to solely important personnel. In some circumstances we’re pausing or delaying manufacturing. We’re taking these choices on a case-by-case foundation.”

Britannia options The Strolling Useless actor David Morrissey as Normal Aulus, a power-hungry army chief who spearheads the Roman invasion of Britannia. It was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson. The primary season was carried by Amazon within the U.S., however the streamer is now not concerned within the present.

