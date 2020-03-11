‘Bridesmaids’ Star Matt Lucas To Co-Host ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Matt Lucas, the comic, actor and author who has starred in Bridesmaids, is to grow to be the brand new co-host of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

Lucas will substitute Sandi Toksvig within the tent, internet hosting alongside fellow comic Noel Fielding. Filming on the 11th collection of The Great British Bake Off begins within the spring, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returning as judges.

Lucas mentioned: “I’m happy to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the sensible bakers. And allowing for my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation.”

The Great British Bake Off government producer Richard McKerrow added: “He’s an exceptional expertise with an enormous coronary heart and we will’t wait to benefit from the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create within the tent. Our new batch of bakers can be in very secure fingers.”

Lucas has a distinguished profession in movie and TV, starring in exhibits akin to Physician Who and Taking pictures Stars, whereas his movie work has included Paddington and Alice in Wonderland. Alongside David Walliams, he additionally co-created cult British sketch present Little Britain and later Come Fly With Me.

The Great British Bake Off exhibits on Netflix within the U.S., the place it is called The Great British Baking Present.