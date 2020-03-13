Brazilian Official Who Met Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The White Home says that President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had “nearly no interactions” with Brazilian official who examined constructive for the coronavirus simply days after assembly them.

The official, Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary to Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, met with Trump and Pence in Florida and posted a picture of himself with them at Mar-a-Lago. CNN reported that Wajngarten examined constructive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

White Home Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stated that they’re conscious of the reviews and that “confirmatory testing is pending.”

“Exposures from the case are being assessed, which is able to dictate subsequent steps,” she stated in a press release. “Each the President and Vice President had nearly no interactions with the person who examined constructive and don’t require being examined right now.”

She stated that the White Home Medical Unit and america Secret Service have “been working intently with varied businesses to make sure each precaution is taken to maintain the First & Second Households, and all White Home workers wholesome.”

She added that Facilities for Illness Management pointers say that “there’s at present no indication to check sufferers with out signs, and solely folks with extended shut publicity to confirmed constructive instances ought to self-quarantine.”

“We’re monitoring the scenario intently and can replace everybody as we get extra data,” she stated.

On Thursday, Trump advised reporters that he was “not involved” about potential publicity.

“We did nothing very uncommon,” Trump stated of his assembly with Bolsonaro. “We sat subsequent to one another for a time frame. Had an excellent dialog. He’s doing a terrific job in Brazil. And we’ll discover out what occurs.”