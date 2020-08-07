Brad Pitt enters the ‘Troy’ war

Menelao (Brendan Gleeson), king of Sparta, organizes a friendly banquet with his enemy, the Trojan prince Héctor (Eric Bana). Paris (Orlando Bloom), Héctor’s brother, knows and seduces Helena (Diane Kruger), wife of Menelaus. When he discovers what happened, he rages and immediately contacts his brother Agamemnon (Brian Cox), king of Mycenae, to gather all the troops of the Greek peoples and organize a massive crusade to return the queen to the removed throne. Agamemnon knows that there is only one man capable of leading the hordes towards victory: Achilles (Brad Pitt) a memorable and invincible warrior.

Homer’s stories are still very much alive

This movie is based on the well-known trojan war, a warlike conflict in Greek mythology that Homero reflected in his poems, especially in The Iliad. From a script prepared by David Benioff, the German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen was in charge of directing this blockbuster of Warner Bros, which reached 400 million euros in revenue and became one of the most viewed movies of 2004.

The great protagonist of Troy was Brad Pitt, double Oscar winner for his roles in 12 years of slavery (2013) and Once upon a time in … Hollywood (2019), who to get into the role of Achilles wore a good mane. Among the cast members, the presence of Orlando Bloom, who a year before the release of this film had parked the role of Légolas, closing the trilogy of The Lord of the rings.

Troy. EE.UU., 2004. Aventuras. 163 min. Dir.: Wolfgang Petersen. Int.: Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Brian Cox, Peter O’Toole, Sean Bean, Diane Kruger, Brendan Gleeson, Saffron Burrows, Tyler Mane.

