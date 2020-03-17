Boris Johnson Drastically Ramps Up UK Response To Coronavirus; Theaters Go Dark

British prime minister Boris Johnson has drastically ramped up the nation’s response to coronavirus, introducing measures which are more likely to additional harm TV and movie manufacturing, in addition to cinema and theatre audiences.

Additionally right this moment, theater organizations Society of London Theatre and U.Okay. Theatre mentioned that their member venues will shut till additional discover tonight, together with the Nationwide Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe, the London Palladium, the Previous Vic and the Royal Opera Home.

In a press convention on Monday, Johnson mentioned folks within the UK ought to begin working from dwelling, ought to keep away from non-essential journey and shouldn’t go to public venues together with theaters and pubs.

Households have additionally been suggested to remain at dwelling for 14 days in the event that they show signs of COVID-19, equivalent to a cough or fever, in keeping with the prime minister.

The measures stay within the steering section and should not being legally enforced. Johnson mentioned “drastic motion” is required to deal with the virus, because the variety of instances within the UK has risen to 1,543, whereas 53 have died from the illness.

The recommendation comes as coronavirus has begun to chew for UK productions for the primary time, with exhibits together with Peaky Blinders, Line Of Responsibility and The Witcher being halted on Monday.