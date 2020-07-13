Boris, Bibiana and Ricky, among the new guests of ‘Typical Spanish’

Typical Spanish it changes the broadcast day, but the fun does not stop. Vicky Martín Berrocal, captain of the blue team, will have Jacob Peter, driver Here the Earth, the actress Cristina Medina and the presenter of Prodigies Boris Izaguirre. The Red Team, led by Florentino Fernández, will be formed by the actress Bibiana Fernándezthe humorist Agustín Jiménez and the singer and former contestant on Triumph operation Ricky Merino.

The night will start with a round of imitations by the captains in Who is who?, before giving way to one of the novelties of the night: Santiago’s road. In this new test, celebrities will demonstrate their fitness by pedaling on an exercise bike as they complete the Spanish sayings that Frank Blanco read them.

With the virtual audience ‘present’ on the set, the guests will enjoy a fun and quirky birthday party with a Poisoned Gift. Bibiana Fernández will be the first to receive the gift and will not be able to get rid of it if she does not correctly answer a question about the general culture of our country.

The band will re-enliven the night with his live music in games like Guess the music! and Big hits. And between song and song, Florentino Fernández and Vicky Martín Berrocal will become the presenters of an erroneous newscast in The part. Both teams will also be challenged with the games: Letter holder and I saw it on TV.

How to play

Among others, the guests will undergo the following challenges:

I saw it on TV: Frank Blanco dives into the archives of TVE in search of the most iconic moments on our TV. Each team will ask a series of questions about programs, series and historical moments.

The return to Spain: As a hieroglyph, photographs are projected that represent the name of a town in Spain. The member of any of the two teams that guess right, places on a map the exact place where the municipality is located.

Letter holders: The stewardesses distribute 4 giant letters among the members of a team. With their eyes covered, in order not to see the letters, participants must identify them (by touch) and form a word with all the pieces.

Poisoned Gift: Frank Blanco prepares a birthday party for one of the guests and gives him a surprise gift. Then he asks a general culture question and, if he answers correctly, passes the packet to the contestant on the left. If it fails, you must answer more questions until you are correct.

Guess the music: The band performs the melody of a song, without lyrics. Teams must match exact title and interpreter. The band then plays and sings the song live.

Big hits: The presenter reads phrases that are part of the lyrics of a well-known song. With the least amount of clues possible, you have to match the title and the interpreter.

Give it a spin: After accumulating points throughout the night, teams can win or lose everything in this final game. Each team must answer a question whose answer is a number or a percentage. Whoever succeeds or gets closer, has the right to pull the roulette wheel and score points … or lose everything. In one of the rounds comes into play the Chicho award, in honor of the creator of the program One two Three….

