Boosie BadAzz Shoots His Shot With Rihanna In Hilarious Video – Check It Out!

The rapper took to social media to shoot his shot with Rihanna by way of an excellent humorous clip through which he was making an attempt to persuade her he’s the one for her! Boosie BadAzz is simply one of many many suitors the famous person has however he’s decided to show that he’s the very best and solely possibility she ought to go for within the aftermath of her cut up from billionaire Hassan Jameel.

Moreover, the hilarious clip comes simply amid rumors that she is romantically concerned with A$AP Rocky, one in all her longtime buddies!

Maybe that’s precisely why he posted the video, making an attempt to persuade the singer and businesswoman that he’s the higher alternative between the 2.

The video he shared is, in actual fact, a sketch a part of his upcoming present and reveals the rapper telling a pal: ‘I heard Rihanna is off the market proper now. Yeah man, I simply pulled up some stuff on IG and so they say she’s messing with A$AP Rocky.’

In the background, a somber piano tune might be heard after which the clip options two snaps through which RiRi and A$AP appear to be flirting with each other.

Certainly one of them is a throwback image from 2012 once they carried out on the VMAs collectively whereas the second dates from December of final 12 months once they each attended The Vogue Awards in London.

Boosie goes on to say: ‘I’mma again off as a result of I rock with A$AP Rocky — that’s my canine. I heard she’s off the market. I’m a catch. I deal with my youngsters. I’m a lovable particular person. And I’m on my s***. I’m not going to hate on you with one other [guy]. I’m a great catch. Rihanna, I’m a f*****g catch! Good issues to return those that [wait].’

And that was not all! He additionally wrote within the caption: ‘I’m a bag off ol woman 🤷🏾‍♂️ however Simply preserve the cameras Rollin. #BADAZZBoosie unscripted sequence otw. 😂 OFFICIAL TRAILER In BIO. 🍿.’



Put up Views:

51