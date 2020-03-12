Booker-Winning Novel ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ Screen Rights Won By ‘The Constant Gardener’ Producer Potboiler

Potboiler Tv, the small-screen wing of Gail Egan and Andrea Calderwood’s UK manufacturing home, has gained rights to Bernardine Evaristo’s Booker-winning novel Lady, Lady, Different.

The e-book, revealed final 12 months, made Evaristo the primary black girl ever to win the Booker Prize. It stayed on the Sunday Occasions Prime Ten Bestseller Listing for 9 consecutive weeks and was the second-best-selling literary fiction hardback of 2019. It has not too long ago been lengthy listed for the 2020 Girls’s Prize for Fiction.

It tells the story of recent Britain via the voices of twelve very completely different folks – principally girls, principally black – who name it house.

“We’re delighted to be working with Bernardine on bringing this vibrant and joyous novel to the display. It’s a vivid and genuine in addition to essential story of our occasions,” mentioned Gail Egan.

The deal was struck with Lesley Thorne at Aitken Alexander on behalf of Bernardine Evaristo’s agent Emma Paterson.

Lionsgate is a minority shareholder in Potboiler Tv.

Potboiler’s historical past of lit variations contains the Oscar-winning The Constant Gardener, one in every of three collaborations with John le Carré, Sarah Waters’ The Little Stranger, and not too long ago Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah, which is about to enter manufacturing for HBO Max, with Lupita Nyong’o.