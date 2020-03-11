Booker T Isn’t “Sold” On Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler

WWE Corridor of Famer Booker T lately shared his assist in WWE’s determination to ebook Roman Reigns vs Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Nevertheless, throughout a latest episode of his podcast The Corridor of Fame, Booker T remained unconvinced about one other headline matchup: Shayna Baszler vs Becky Lynch.

“I’m not offered on it. I’ll simply say that. I’m not offered on it but,” he confessed. “However I’m like this man. I’m excited about the efficiency greater than something, I’m excited about whenever you exit and carry out, you realize, in Elimination Chamber…WrestleMania. These are massive moments for me. Going right into a match like that. I belief Becky Lynch. Becky has performed plenty of good issues over this final 12 months, she’s put herself in place to, you realize, be referred to as ‘the person.’”

Booker T On Becky Lynch’s Previous Opponents

Booker T famous how Lynch has been acting at a constant high quality towards “actually, actually excessive calibre expertise.” Booker T then pointed in direction of her matches with each Charlotte Aptitude and Sasha Banks, including how they’ll “go on the market and actually carry out [at the] subsequent degree.”

“Now I’m questioning, Becky Lynch towards Shayna Baszler. , how is that factor gonna go? How are they going to match up? So far as going on the market and creating some stunning magic? As a result of on the finish of the day it truly is all about Shakespeare. It truly is all about going on the market and performing for the followers.”

Becky Lynch goals to defend her WWE RAW Girls’s Championship towards Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. The occasion takes place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.