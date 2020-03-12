‘Bodyguard’ Producer World Productions Options Nikita Lalwani’s ‘You People’ For TV

World Productions, the ITV Studios-owned manufacturing firm behind Bodyguard and Line Of Obligation, is planning to adapt Nikita Lalwani’s upcoming third novel You Individuals for tv.

You Individuals can be revealed by Penguin Random Home’s Viking UK on April 2 and tells the story Pizzeria Vesuvio, and its enigmatic proprietor Tuli, who makes use of his south London restaurant to supply important companies for these in want.

Lalwani, who has been longlisted for the Man Booker Prize, mentioned: “You Individuals is a e-book concerning the ethical decisions we face in up to date Britain, and I can’t consider anybody higher positioned to dramatize it.”

World’s head of drama Jake Lushington added: “You Individuals is a uncommon factor: a recent and pressing story of the struggles and realities asylum seekers face in an ethnically various and thriving London. It locations values and the connection between London and the remainder of the world at its core, at a time when that might not be extra related.”

World’s possibility was brokered by Luke Pace at Curtis Brown Group. Lalwani’s different novels are Gifted and The Village.