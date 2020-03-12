TELEVISION

‘Bodyguard’ Producer World Productions Options Nikita Lalwani’s ‘You People’ For TV

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

World Productions, the ITV Studios-owned manufacturing firm behind Bodyguard and Line Of Obligation, is planning to adapt Nikita Lalwani’s upcoming third novel You Individuals for tv.

You Individuals can be revealed by Penguin Random Home’s Viking UK on April 2 and tells the story Pizzeria Vesuvio, and its enigmatic proprietor Tuli, who makes use of his south London restaurant to supply important companies for these in want.

Lalwani, who has been longlisted for the Man Booker Prize, mentioned: “You Individuals is a e-book concerning the ethical decisions we face in up to date Britain, and I can’t consider anybody higher positioned to dramatize it.”

World’s head of drama Jake Lushington added: “You Individuals is a uncommon factor: a recent and pressing story of the struggles and realities asylum seekers face in an ethnically various and thriving London. It locations values and the connection between London and the remainder of the world at its core, at a time when that might not be extra related.”

World’s possibility was brokered by Luke Pace at Curtis Brown Group. Lalwani’s different novels are Gifted and The Village.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *