Bob Iger Praises California Governor & L.A. Mayor For Today’s Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Orders

Because the Governor of California and the Mayor of Los Angeles right this moment enacted a few of the strictest measures but to fight the quickly increasing coronavirus, they acquired a strong spherical of help from considered one of their most vital constituents and his Magic Kingdom.

Almost per week after Disneyland closed its gate attributable to COVID-19 issues in session with Gavin Newsom, Bob Iger took to social media Thursday evening to reward the Governor and Eric Garcetti’s strikes to maintain hundreds of thousands of Golden State residents at dwelling for a least the subsequent month:

Daring, brave motion taken by @ericgarcetti & @GavinNewsom right this moment. Different state & native officers ought to take comparable steps to fight the Coronavirus & enterprise leaders ought to urge them to take action. Pace is of the essence. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 20, 2020

Today’s tweet follows the Disney government chairman’s final remarks on-line on March 14 as nervousness over the worldwide pandemic began to really peak in an America missing sufficient assessments, provides and medical amenities for the total weight of the possibly deadly coronavirus:

These are arduous, nervousness frightening occasions. Remaining linked to associates & family members is important. We owe it to one another to behave cautious, adhere to tips, look after each other. Preserve hope and resolve. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) March 15, 2020

Thursday noticed L.A. County expertise its second loss of life from the novel coronavirus and a close to doubling over March 18 to 231 instances within the area general. Round 1,040 instances of COVID-19 have been reported in California as of right this moment, with 19 deaths. Over the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all 50 states, there are 13,299 instances and 195 deaths, say the CDC – these numbers are anticipated to surge over the subsequent two weeks.

Simply earlier than the coronavirus noticed China, extra of Asia, then Italy, the remainder of Europe, the UK, Australia, Canada, America and the remainder of the planet go into what is actually levels of lockdown, Disney’s sudden February 25 announcement that Iger was handing over the Home of Mouse CEO job to Bob Chapek and actually leaving in 2021 was the highest speak of the city. Now, as movie and TV manufacturing has floor to a halt, gatherings of greater than 10 individuals are principally banned and over 50% of Californians are predicted to get coronavirus, that seismic company shift appears so very way back.