TELEVISION

Bob Iger Confirms ‘Song Of The South’ Won’t Be Added To Disney+, Even With Disclaimer

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

The 1946 Disney pic Music of the South won’t be showing on the Disney+ streaming service, even with an “outdated cultural depictions” disclaimer, Disney government chairman Bob Iger confirmed Wednesday.

Talking at Disney’s annual shareholders assembly, Iger responded to an viewers query about whether or not the complete Disney library in the future will seem on the service by affirming that individual film is “not acceptable in as we speak’s world” and gained’t be rereleased.

‘Dumbo’
Disney

The live-action/animated musical movie, set on a plantation in Georgia after the Civil Warfare, is taken into account extraordinarily controversial for its depiction of black folks.

A debate swirled late final 12 months over using a disclaimer tag on some Disney+ catalog titles, together with Dumbo. The tag reads, “This program is introduced as initially created. It could comprise outdated cultural depictions.’

Iger added that Disney nonetheless is taking a look at digitizing different library titles so as to add to the Disney+ service.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *