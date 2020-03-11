Bob Iger Confirms ‘Song Of The South’ Won’t Be Added To Disney+, Even With Disclaimer

The 1946 Disney pic Music of the South won’t be showing on the Disney+ streaming service, even with an “outdated cultural depictions” disclaimer, Disney government chairman Bob Iger confirmed Wednesday.

Talking at Disney’s annual shareholders assembly, Iger responded to an viewers query about whether or not the complete Disney library in the future will seem on the service by affirming that individual film is “not acceptable in as we speak’s world” and gained’t be rereleased.

‘Dumbo’

Disney



The live-action/animated musical movie, set on a plantation in Georgia after the Civil Warfare, is taken into account extraordinarily controversial for its depiction of black folks.

A debate swirled late final 12 months over using a disclaimer tag on some Disney+ catalog titles, together with Dumbo. The tag reads, “This program is introduced as initially created. It could comprise outdated cultural depictions.’

Iger added that Disney nonetheless is taking a look at digitizing different library titles so as to add to the Disney+ service.