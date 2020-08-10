Blanca Suárez and Óscar Casas, together in the new Netflix series

Blanca Suarez has a new television project in Netflix called Jaguar and you can tell that you want to surround yourself with familiar faces. To begin with, it is a series by Bambú Producciones, the production company behind Las chicas del cable, which has starred for five seasons. But perhaps the most curious anecdote is that she will work side by side with Óscar Casas, the brother of Mario Casas and her ex-brother-in-law.

In the series she will be Isabel Garrido, a woman who survived the Mauthausen concentration camp and who is on the hunt for Bachmann, considered the most dangerous man in Europe. When she discovers that she is not alone in her mission, she will join a group of agents determined to do justice in the Spain of the sixties, where hundreds of Nazis tried to find refuge after the Second World War.















In addition to Suárez and Casas, the cast is made up of Iván Marcos, Francesc Garrido and Adrián Lastra. And you just have to see the careers of all of them to understand that Bambú Producciones has decided to have those actors who have worked for them. Suárez is a cable girl while Óscar Casas was in Instinct, the erotic drama where he shared the limelight with his brother Mario and produced by Bambú.

Francesc Garrido was in one of the first successes of the production company, Great Reserve, while Adrián Lastra has been in Velvet and Velvet Collection, and Iván Marcos was the protagonist of 45 Revolutions.







On the part of Óscar Casas, in addition, it is not the first series in which he participates on Netflix. She joined the second season of Siempre bruja, a Colombian supernatural drama, where he played Kobo and which premiered in February.

Óscar Casas in 'Always a witch' on Netflix. (Netflix)












