‘Blacklist’, ‘Wheel Of Time’, ‘Mel Robbins’ Among Sony TV Production Halts

Sony Footage TV confirmed that three of its collection — NBC’s The Blacklist, Amazon’s The Wheel of Time and syndicated talker The Mel Robbins Present — have been shut down out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

Most broadcast, cable and streaming manufacturing has halted amid the pandemic. For a listing of TV reveals which were halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.

NBC final month ordered an eighth season of The Blacklist, the second consecutive 12 months the veteran drama has obtained an early renewal, and tied to current new offers for the unique forged together with stars James Spader and Megan Boone. The again half of Season 7 is scheduled to return subsequent Friday.

Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy ebook collection The Wheel of Time had no premiere date however had began manufacturing, the streamer mentioned at January’s TCA winter press tour. Rosamund Pike stars together with Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins and Josha Stradowski.

The Mel Robbins Present, an inspiration-focused discuss present, has been in manufacturing on its first season, which can even be its final. The plan had been for manufacturing and episode supply to proceed by September, the corporate mentioned. It’s unclear whether or not that timeline stays.

Different Sony TV reveals on the air however completed capturing embrace ABC’s The Good Physician, which had a brief order; and NBC’s Bone Collector and the Fran Drescher-starring Indebted.