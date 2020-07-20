‘Blackhat. Threat on the net ‘for China and the US

Several North American and Chinese agents, with the help of a released convict, team up to arrest a mysterious hacker. It all begins when the governments of the United States and China are forced to cooperate for the sake of the national security of both powers. The reason: a strong cyber threat is putting the lives and future of the population at risk; High-level cybercrime for which they will have to turn to their best field officers if they want to be on time to avoid the worst.

Chris Hemsworth’s leadership

Blackhat. Threat on the net is a cyber-action thriller, in which several North American and Chinese agents, with the help of a released convict, team up to stop a mysterious hacker. It is the last film, to date, that the director of Chicago has released Michael Mann, who for the first time worked alongside Chris Hemsworth, leader of a cast in which he also highlighted the presence of Viola Davis.

The same year it was released Blackhat. Threat on the netChris Hemsworth was one of the protagonists of the second installment of the Avengers, Age of Ultron (2015) and a year earlier, in the same role, he led the cast in Thor: The Dark World (2013), the second installment in the trilogy of a character with whom he has achieved world fame.

Blackhat. EE.UU., 2015. Thriller. 133 min. Dir.: Michael Mann. Int.: Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei, Leehom Wang, Viola Davis, Holt McCallany, Andy On, Ritchie Coster.

