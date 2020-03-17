TELEVISION

‘Birds Of Prey’ Flying Into Homes Earlier Than Expected

March 17, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Becoming a member of Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, and Rey and Kylo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Birds of Prey will likely be nesting in properties subsequent Tuesday, March 24, because the nation begins a protracted spell of cabin fever no because of the coronavirus.

That date is an digital promote via date, with the Cathy Yan-directed Warner Bros. characteristic being accessible for $19.99 on Amazon, iTunes, and different platforms.

Following in the present day’s information about Common placing their present theatrical releases Invisible Man, The Hunt and Focus Options’ Emma in properties this Friday on demand (for $19.99) because the home market’s exhibition infrastructure shuts right down to curb the unfold of the coronavirus, Yan took to Twitter, linking to Deadline’s article saying “I might not be against placing Birds of Prey on VOD earlier.”

The Suicide Squad spinoff opened on Feb. 7, and was in its sixth weekend of launch lately, booked at 1,014 theaters. The pic has grossed $84M stateside, and near $200M WW.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *