‘Birds Of Prey’ Flying Into Homes Earlier Than Expected

Becoming a member of Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, and Rey and Kylo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Birds of Prey will likely be nesting in properties subsequent Tuesday, March 24, because the nation begins a protracted spell of cabin fever no because of the coronavirus.

That date is an digital promote via date, with the Cathy Yan-directed Warner Bros. characteristic being accessible for $19.99 on Amazon, iTunes, and different platforms.

Following in the present day’s information about Common placing their present theatrical releases Invisible Man, The Hunt and Focus Options’ Emma in properties this Friday on demand (for $19.99) because the home market’s exhibition infrastructure shuts right down to curb the unfold of the coronavirus, Yan took to Twitter, linking to Deadline’s article saying “I might not be against placing Birds of Prey on VOD earlier.”

The Suicide Squad spinoff opened on Feb. 7, and was in its sixth weekend of launch lately, booked at 1,014 theaters. The pic has grossed $84M stateside, and near $200M WW.