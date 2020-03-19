‘Billions’ Season 5 Trailer: Paul Giamatti & Damian Lewis Are At The Brink Of An Explosive Collision Course

“Individuals like us, we’re totally different. We’d like energy. We have to really feel alive.” So begins the brand new trailer for season 5 of Showtime’s hit Wall Avenue drama collection Billions with Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) on the brink, every making an attempt to outmaneuver the opposite.

The collection, like nearly all others, has shut down manufacturing amid the coronavirus outbreak, and has not completed filming season 5, however the Might three premiere date remains to be on.

Created by govt producers/showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, together with Andrew Ross Sorkin, in season 5, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, whereas new enemies rise and take goal. Social affect pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a real risk to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district lawyer (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is pressured again to Axe Capital, the place Taylor should combat to guard their staff and their property. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges stunning new alliances that put her at odds with each Chuck and Axe.

David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn additionally star. Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll and Fits alum Rick Hoffman recur in season 5.

Take a look at the trailer above.