Billboard Music Awards Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are the most recent casualty of the coronavirus outbreak. The annual occasion that was to air April 29 on NBC from Las Vegas has been postponed. No new date is about.

“In accordance with the present tips set forth by nationwide and native well being officers and so as to make sure the well being and security of our artists, followers, friends and workers – we’re suspending the Billboard Music Awards,” NBC and producer dick clark productions mentioned in an announcement.

Billboard



Kelly Clarkson, whose freshman discuss present has gone darkish amid the COVID-19 scare, was set to host the trophy present for a 3rd time. Nominations for this yr’s awards have but to be introduced.

In its transfer to Wednesday night time final yr, the present averaged a 2.1 score in adults 18-49 and eight million viewers, per Nielsen Reside+identical day scores, simply topping the Huge four networks on the night time of Could 1.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based mostly on key fan interactions with music, together with album and digital track gross sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its knowledge companions, together with Nielsen Music and Subsequent Huge Sound.

“For greater than 20 years, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the perfect in music based mostly on the Billboard charts,” the dcp-NBC assertion added, “and we sit up for celebrating the unbelievable artists who topped these charts over the past yr. dcp and NBC will announce a brand new date and venue for the present within the close to future.”