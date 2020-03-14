Bill Maher In Real Time Reveals ‘Real Time’ Off Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Fears; John Oliver Going Dark After Sunday

Like a lot of the leisure business and America generally, late night time TV is shutting down on each coasts attributable to coronavirus issues, together with on premium cable.

Each Real Time with Bill Maher and Final Week Tonight with John Oliver are going darkish over the pandemic, although for a way lengthy isn’t precisely identified.

“So, I’ve by no means seen occasions transfer quicker than throughout this final week,” Maher instructed his viewers this night in an already audience-less studio. “As I stated earlier than, or perhaps I didn’t, so let me say it now,” the HBO host added. “We’re off subsequent week.”

“We had a hiatus week scheduled in about two weeks, however we stated let’s do it subsequent week since everyone seems to be freaking out and we need to see the place this goes,” Maher stated sitting down with panelists Tim Miller, Lis Smith, and FT editor Edward Luce.

“I hope we might be again the week after that, it could possibly be that you’re out final panel for some time – no strain,” the comic threw on the market.

We don’t know when Maher might be again however we do know that John Oliver could have a “shortened episode” on March 15, earlier than happening his personal COVID-19 enforced break.

How the Final Week Tonight host addresses that’s to be seen on Sunday, however Maher went straight for the ever-expanding novel coronavirus on his present.

“Welcome to fucking ridiculous with Bill Maher,” stated the host to over amped laughs and applause from seeming staffers within the seats. “Surreal time is what we’re renaming this present.

This nation went from zero to loopy in about three seconds this week.”

Noting the shortage of a packed home studio viewers, Maher instructed the viewers at dwelling that “you might discover the sound is slightly completely different as a result of we try to be on the secure facet right here and folks don’t need come, round me, I could possibly be the provider.”

“Now, are we being overly cautious?’ Maher stated in a severe tone. “Sure, however appropriately so, we don’t know what that is but. All the pieces is getting canceled … I’m imagined to be in Vegas tonight. Sorry, can’t be there.”

Take a swipe or wipe at Fox Information, ample hand washing, sporting masks and “don’t elect a moron President,” Maher shifted to bigger points at play within the spreading virus situation of America right now and specifically the Home of Mouse.

“We don’t good stuff on this nation,” Maher declared, hitting the identical notes later within the present too. “Disneyland introduced right now that they had been closing down, tomorrow. Tomorrow. It’s open right now. Trigger ask any physician, that’s the way you do it when there’s an outbreak, you get everybody collectively for one final whiff.”

Really Bill, Disney relented and unveiled their plan to close down their Stateside theme parks on Thursday, however in any other case, level taken.

“That’s our present, hopefully not our season!” proclaimed Maher on the finish tonight, for now