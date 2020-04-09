Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 Starting Date Announced

Here’s a piece of excellent information to all of the Bigg Boss followers. Season 3 of Large Boss goes to hit your TV screens very quickly. As you might need already identified by now, the well-known actor Nagarjuna is internet hosting the present this time. The primary season was hosted by NTR Junior and Actor Nani took the internet hosting half within the second season.

So Bigg Boss Season 3 is all set to start out on July 21. The present ought to’ve began so much earlier however was reportedly delayed because of the ongoing world cup. The primary season was arrange in lonavla and the second was arrange someplace in Hyderabad. However this time, the home is being arrange in host Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios.

The contests quantity this time is reportedly set to be 14 contestants. Among the rumored contestants are Sreemukhi, Ravikrishna, Varun Sandesh, Rahul Sipligunj, Teenmaar Savitri. In your info, Siva Balaji and Kaushal Manda are the winners of first and second seasons respectively.

The manufacturing crew is sort of centered to spice up their viewership. That’s the reason they determined to postpone the present because of the world cup, in order that, they don’t collide with curiosity ranges of their viewers. The viewership of the present is ready to hit document numbers this season.

Earlier, there was some criticism in direction of Nagarjuna for internet hosting the present this season. As he earlier stated he doesn’t like the character of the present and he questioned what’s the purpose behind this present. So there was some social trolling the place the viewers referred to as Nagarjuna out for this ironic transfer.

Bigg Boss will air on Maa Television channel and in addition on Hotstar. It’s good to have a premium Hotstar account to have the ability to stream the present dwell. Completely happy watching.