Big3 Basketball Causes A Stir With Racially Charged Ad Against Madison Square Garden Head James Dolan.

The Big3 basketball league has taken intention at James Dolan, the manager chairman and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Firm and exec chair of MSG Networks, higher often known as the person who owns the New York Knicks.

The Big3, owned by Ice Dice and leisure govt Jeff Kwatinetz, issued a racially charged assault advert on Dolan, who has been underneath hearth for ugly confrontations with director Spike Lee and former New York Knicks participant Charles Oakley.

The advert, used to advertise a June 27 outside pageant at Flushing Meadows in New York, quotes Oakley (“It’s a plantation over there”) and Lee (“If you wish to arrest me like Oakley, go forward”), implying that Dolan treats his staff and followers like vassals.

Below the Oakley and Lee quotations was a message: “Gamers aren’t property. The followers are our visitors.’’

To this point, neither MSG or the Big3 have commented on the advert.

Oakley sued Dolan and MSG for defamation, battery, false imprisonment and violation of the People with Disabilities Act after a confrontation on the Garden. He was banned from the Garden for a yr and the lawsuit was dismissed

Lee, a longtime New York Knicks superfan, was in a confrontation over which entrance to his courtside seats he would use. Lee insisted on utilizing the staff entrance, whereas the Garden safety as a substitute directed him to the media entrance.

