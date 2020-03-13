Big Tegna Stockholder Heads To Proxy Fight: Proposes Five New Directors As Bidders Circle Broadcaster

UPDATED with Tenga feedback:

A big shareholder of broadcaster Tegna, fund managers Normal Common, has proposed another slate of 5 new administrators to counter what it calls “a seamless sample of passivity” in monetary efficiency, and to make sure the board considers a number of acquisitions provides.

Grey Tv, Apollo International and Allen Media have not too long ago made provides to purchase Tegna. The bids are comparable when it comes to value – about $20 a share, or $8.5 billion. Grey’s provide is a mix of money and inventory, Apollo and Allen are providing all money, in response to sources.

“We’re in search of to alter a major minority of the Firm’s Board of Directors,” stated Normal Common in a proxy doc despatched to different shareholders of Tenga. It stated its nominees, together with founding accomplice Soohyng Kim, “are dedicated to rigorous oversight of Tegna’s administration, operations and enterprise technique, and to making sure that Tegna conducts a full and truthful analysis of its strategic options.” It stated it had tried to work privately with Tegna administration to realize better board illustration however was rebuffed.

Tegna, for its half, has stated that in conferences with Normal Common’s Soohyng Kim, “Mr. Kim demanded a board seat for himself, however supplied no concrete concepts to create shareholder worth.”

“Tegna’s board totally evaluated Mr. Kim as a possible director,” the corporate stated, and “has critical considerations about Mr. Kim’s prior board service. Many who know him properly commented on his monitor report of endorsing and executing company actions in favor of his personal pursuits to the detriment of different shareholders, in addition to a dismissive angle towards the views of different administrators.”

Tegna additionally stated it “can be involved that Mr. Kim’s vital investments in and affect over different broadcasting corporations would create a battle of curiosity as a Tegna director, together with with respect to potential funding alternatives within the sector. We imagine that it’s extremely inappropriate for an additional business operator to have entry to Tegna’ proprietary data, together with our M&A pipeline, product growth plans, R&D efforts, and partnership and affiliation methods. Accordingly, the Board has unanimously decided that including Mr. Kim to the board just isn’t in the perfect pursuits of Tegna and its shareholders.”

The board stated it stays open to listening to Kim’s views as a shareholder will consider the opposite Normal Common nominees.

Normal Common stated it believes its expertise in broadcasting would solely assist Tegna, And that, “Our extremely certified nominees are dedicated to taking all actions needed to maximise worth for Tegna shareholders.”

“We invested in Tegna due to our conviction that Tegna ought to be the premier pure play native affiliate broadcasting firm. Tegna has a number one portfolio of native affiliate tv broadcasting stations and is the biggest proprietor of Big four associates within the high 30 markets. Given the standard of its belongings, TE ought to be delivering best-in-class efficiency, and commensurate shareholder returns,” it stated. However it stated Tenga inventory has underperformed “its closest pure-play native affiliate broadcasting friends in addition to the broader market. From the time TEGNA turned a pure-play broadcaster (spin from Gannett in June 2015) till Normal Common disclosed its possession stake on August 14, 2019, TEGNA’s whole shareholder return was -28% vs. +33% for its peer group – this represents underperformance of 60%.”