‘Big Eyes’, the story of Margaret Keane as told by Tim Burton

In the 1950s and 1960s, paintings depicting children with big eyes were very successful, both in terms of sales and critics specialized in painting. The author was Margaret Keane (Amy Adams), but the person who signed them for her was Walter Keane (Christoph Waltz), her husband. He took credit, for a time, from his wife, who made portraits of very famous people of the time, arguing that people would buy more paintings if the author was a man.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz star in a true story

Big Eyes is based on the true story of Margaret y Walter Keane, of how he tried to appropriate her art. Tim Burton He was in charge of directing this film with his particular way of shooting, also working as producer of the film. Amy Adams, the main protagonist of the feature film, was rewarded for her good performance by winning the Golden Globe, in the category of Best Leading Actress in a Comedy or Musical, and being nominated for a BAFTA.

Accompanying Amy Adams at the head of the cast was the double Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, for their interpretations in Damn bastards (2009) and Django unchained (2012). It was the first time that both shared a project and that they were put under the command of Tim Burton.

Big Eyes. EE.UU., 2014. Drama. 106 min. Dir.: Tim Burton. Int.: Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz, Danny Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Krysten Ritter, Terence Stamp, Heather Doerksen, Emily Fonda, Jon Polito.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.