“You’re filled with s—,” Biden shot once more, together with that he supported the Second Modification. “I’ve a shotgun, I’ve a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You’re not allowed to private any weapon. I’m not taking your gun away the least bit.”
Biden cusses out Detroit worker who calls him anti-Second Amendment
March 11, 2020
1 Min Read
March 11, 2020
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
James Ashley
James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.
Email: [email protected]
Add Comment