Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry dies at 52

Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry (52) died on Monday after struggling an enormous stroke.

His rep in a press release mentioned, “He (Luke) was surrounded by his kids Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mom Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and different shut household and mates,” and added “The household appreciates the outpouring of help and prayers which have been prolonged to Luke from all over the world, and respectfully request privateness on this time of nice mourning. No additional particulars can be launched at this time.”

On Feb 28 Perry suffered an enormous stroke after which he was hospitalized. After which a number of of his former co-stars equivalent to Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty from 90210 took to social media to point out their love and help for Perry.

Luke Perry was Born to Coy Luther Perry Jr and Ann Bennett in Mansfield, Ohio. Perry in his early age determined he wished to pursue performing so he moved to Los Angles. There he received his first break when he was 16 performing in cleaning soap operas like NBC’s ‘One other World’ and ABC’s ‘Loving’ whereas additionally doing voice work for animated sequence equivalent to The Unbelievable Hulk.

However Perry is most recognized for his function within the 90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and enjoying the function of Fred Andrews, Archie Andrews father in Riverdale