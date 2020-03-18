Bernie Sanders To “Assess The Path Forward” For Presidential Campaign After Tuesday Losses

Bernie Sanders will “assess the trail ahead” for his presidential marketing campaign after he was soundly defeated in three presidential primaries on Tuesday, with Joe Biden opening up a bigger delegate lead.

Sanders’ marketing campaign supervisor, Faiz Shakir, wrote in a be aware to supporters that Sanders “will doubtless have a vote on the coronavirus within the Senate right now. He’ll take that vote, and you may count on him to proceed his combat to make sure we’re defending working folks, low-income folks, and probably the most susceptible communities, not simply big firms and Wall Avenue in response to the virus.”

Shakir stated that Sanders and his spouse Jane will then return to Vermont, the place they may maintain conversations with supporters “and assess the trail ahead for our marketing campaign.”

Biden defeated Sanders final evening in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, and widened his result in about 300 pledged delegates, based on community projections. Sanders’ hopes of overtaking Biden at the moment are seen as a protracted shot, and a few pundits started declaring Biden that presumptive nominee.

“No sugarcoating it, final evening didn’t go the way in which we wished,” Shakir wrote.

The Senate on Wednesday is anticipated to take up a Home coronavirus aid invoice, whereas additionally crafting a serious stimulus bundle that’s anticipated to surpass $1 trillion. Sanders has referred to as for a sequence of actions, together with sending $2,000 checks to Individuals throughout every month of the disaster.