Berkowitz Brothers Developing Limited Series Based On Life Of Danish Explorer Peter Freuchen

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Berkowitz and Max Berkowitz and their firm Not A Billionaire (NAB) has optioned the guide rights to the storied lifetime of Danish renaissance man Peter Freuchen. NAB will co-produce a restricted sequence based mostly on the lifetime of Freuchen with the legend’s grandson Peter Ittinuar Freuchen. The Berkowitz Brothers will function govt producers and the undertaking is supported by The Redford Heart and the Jewish Movie Institute.

Freuchen was a peg-legged 6’7” Danish Jewish man who explored the Arctic, battled the Nazis, gained a recreation present, starred within the Oscar-winning 1933 movie Eskimo — and that was only a handful of his accomplishments. The Berkowitz Brothers and Freuchen’s grandson have accomplished intensive analysis and secured the rights to a number of of Freuchen’s autobiographies detailing the story of a person who many mentioned was forward of his time.

“Peter Freuchen’s story is nothing like I’ve ever come throughout; it’s inspiring, advanced and unimaginable, however despite the world making an attempt to place him in a field, he constantly confirmed monumental grit and defiance, and I believe that’s an extremely relatable and well timed story to inform,” mentioned Ben Berkowitz, NAB’s co-founder. “Freuchen was a really multi-faceted human, and his life makes for the final word fish-out-of-water story. Will probably be darkish, humorous, and deeply shifting, highlighting the complexities of a person who was all the time at odds along with his environment, however by no means feared being the outsider.”

Freuchen’s grandson provides, “This undertaking is lengthy overdue. Peter (Piitarsuaq) Freuchen was actually and figuratively bigger than life. He embraced life as if it was the one time that we people will ever have cognizance. He was far, far forward of his time in accepting individuals who had been totally different than him, and actually, married an Inuit girl—the love of his life—in response to her customs. Ben and his brother are the one crew I can think about pulling this off. This sequence will do its utmost to seize and painting my grandfather’s larger-than-life story, and we are able to solely hope that it’s worthy of him.”

