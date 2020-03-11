Ben Miller & Frances De La Tour Star In ITV Remake Of Belgian Crime Drama ‘Professor T’ From Eagle Eye Drama

EXCLUSIVE: ITV is remaking Belgian crime drama Professor T, starring Johnny English’s Ben Miller and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Hearth’s Frances de la Tour.

The collection is produced by Eagle Eye Drama, the manufacturing firm arrange by the founders of overseas language streaming service Walter Presents, and the order marks its first authentic drama fee.

Primarily based on the hit Belgian collection of the identical title, Professor T is about towards the backdrop of Cambridge College, one of many world’s most prestigious academic establishments.

Miller, who additionally starred in BBC crime drama Demise in Paradise, performs the genius OCD criminologist, Professor Jasper Tempest, whereas de la Tour, the Tony-winning actress who starred in The Historical past Boys stage present in London and Broadway in addition to traditional British sitcom Rising Damp, stars as his vibrant however overbearing mom, Adelaide.

Rising star Emma Naomi, who appeared within the BBC interval drama The Trial of Christine Keeler and is at present showing on the London stage in Blithe Spirit, performs Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers, whereas rising star Barney White, who just lately featured in BBC sitcom King Gary, is solid as her police sidekick Dan Winters.

The collection will probably be directed by Belgian director Indra Siera, who directed the unique Belgian collection, and will probably be filmed in Belgium and Cambridge in the course of the summer time of 2020.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill has commissioned the collection, which is supported by Display Flanders and the Belgian tax shelter. PBS Distribution holds the North American rights and Beta Movie will distribute the collection worldwide.

Walter Iuzzolino, CEO of Eagle Eye Drama and Government Producer, stated, “Professor T is my all-time favorite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a thriller childhood trauma. It’s a singular crime collection with a core of fantastic heat characters at its coronary heart and I’m delighted to be working with our hand-picked European manufacturing workforce to make this for ITV and worldwide audiences.”