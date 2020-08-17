Ben Kingsley, trusted advisor to ‘Tutankhamun’

After the murder of his father, Tutankhamun (Avan Jogia) is crowned the new king of Egypt, and to maintain the power of his dynasty he is forced to marry his sister Ankesenamón (Sybilla Deen). Although the young pharaoh rules Upper and Lower Egypt, he is actually controlled by three ambitious men who dream of taking his place on the throne. Against all odds, Tutankhamun goes from being an insecure prince manipulated by others to becoming a hero on the battlefield, whose dream is to achieve the glory of his kingdom.

Ben Kingsley’s leadership

Tutankhamen is a miniseries, made up of three chapters, which together relate an episode in the life of the youngest pharaoh that Ancient Egypt had. It was the second solo adventure as director of David Von Ancken, after the movie Faced (2006), who brought this story to the small screen after shooting chapters for different series. Although the person in charge of interpreting Tutankhamen it is Avan Jogia, who brings more renown and experience to the cast is Ben Kingsley, in the role of the vizier of the young pharaoh.

Tut (King Tut). Can., 2015. Aventuras. 98 min. Dir .: David Von Ancken. Int .: Ben Kingsley, Avan Jogia, Nonso Anozie, Sibylla Deen, Alexander Siddig, Kylie Bunbury, Peter Gadiot.

