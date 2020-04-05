Ben Carson Admits On Live TV That Donald Trump’s White House Has No Plan For Coronavirus Outbreak…

That is totally insane… and it’s moreover nearly par for the course for Donald Trump‘s White House, honestly!

Ben Carson, who’s a former presidential candidate himself and Trump’s current secretary for Housing and Metropolis Enchancment, went on ABC Data‘ This Week on Sunday morning to talk regarding the coronavirus scare, and notably a virus-stricken cruise ship that’s coming to port in California later at current.

Related: Talking To My 7-12 months-Earlier About The Coronavirus!

Speaking reside on nationwide TV with host George Stephanopoulos, Carson appeared totally uninformed in answering straightforward questions regarding the virus — like, when Stephanopoulos requested about what the plan was for the cruise ship and its sick passengers.

With the entire energy of a sloth, Carson stammered by way of a relating to, rambling, and incoherent clarification of how the plans haven’t been “completely formulated” however — whatever the cruise ship landing in mere hours — and that he doesn’t want “to preview” any plans sooner than they turn into, umm, formulated.

At one stage, Carson left the poor ABC host virtually speechless when he said (underneath):

“I don’t have to preview the plan correct now. I assume it should all come from a solitary provide. We shouldn’t have 16 people saying what the plan is, considerably when it hasn’t been completely formulated.”

Holy s**t! Are we ever in trouble.

Watch your entire factor go down (above)…