Ben Affleck rules in ‘The Town (City of Thieves)’

While planning his next hit, Doug MacRay (Ben affleck), a Boston bank robber, has to work hard to control his feelings for Claire (Rebecca hall), the director of one of the banks that robbed. At the same time, he tries to dodge FBI agent Adam Frawley (Jon hamm), which follows the steps.

The performances of Jeremy Renner and Pete Postlethwaite

After debuting as a director on the big screen with Goodbye little one, goodbye (2007), Ben affleck repeated in this facet leading the project of The Town. In addition to directing, he was the protagonist of the plot and collaborated in the development of the script, along with Peter Craig and Aaron Stockard, based on the novel written by Chuck hogan, titled Prince of thieves.

Among the cast members, the presence of Jeremy renner, who thanks to this role was once again nominated for an Oscar, this time as Best Supporting Actor, after having opted for the award two years before with the Oscar winner On land hostile (2008). Pete Postlethwaite He was also a candidate for the same award as his fellow cast member, in his case the BAFTA, but he also failed to be crowned the winner.

The Town. USA, 2010. Thriller. 120 min. Dir .: Ben Affleck. Int .: Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively, Slaine, Owen Burke, Titus Welliver, Pete Postlethwaite, Chris Cooper.

