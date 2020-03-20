Ben Affleck Drama ‘The Way Back’ Heads Into Homes As Theaters Close

Warner Bros.’ present theatrical launch The Way Again joins the pack of current pics making their approach into properties a lot sooner because the coronavirus disaster has shuttered cinemas nationwide. The pic will probably be accessible for digital sell-through stateside on Tuesday, March 24, which is identical day that Birds of Prey will probably be made accessible, on the value of $19.99. The pic’s EST rollout in offshore territories will comply with.

The Ben Affleck film, directed by Gavin O’Connor, follows a former highschool basketball champ who will get the chance to teach the struggling workforce at his alma mater whereas contending along with his alcoholism. The pic opened March 6 and has grossed $13.6M on the home field workplace. The drama opened in Australia final weekend the place it made $362Ok. O’Connor co-wrote the film with Brad Ingelsby. The film has an 83% licensed contemporary rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“With audiences largely unable to view movies in theatrical launch beneath present circumstances, now we have determined to supply the choice of early digital possession of our presently launched titles to folks in search of nice leisure choices,” mentioned Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Photos Group, “So, whereas we stay massive followers of the theatrical expertise and hope audiences are capable of return to cinemas within the close to future, we perceive that these are difficult occasions and providing this selection merely is smart.”

The Way Again follows Common’s The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Focus Options’ Emma (accessible this Friday for 48-hour rental), Sony’s Bloodshot (out on EST additionally March 24), and Lionsgate’s I Nonetheless Imagine (March 27), all of which have gotten accessible within the residence considerably sooner as most theaters have shut down out of security through the coronavirus outbreak. The expectation by some is that cinemas could possibly be closed till the tip of Could.

Presently, Warner Bros. continues to be planning to launch Surprise Girl 1984 on June 5 in theaters.