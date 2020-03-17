BBC Planning To Ditch Audiences & Press On With Big Studio Shows During Coronavirus Crisis

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is drawing up plans to persevere with a few of its most well-known studio exhibits throughout the coronavirus disaster — though it must sacrifice a reside viewers to make them occur.

Deadline understands that QI, the Fremantle-produced panel present, will file this week at BBC Tv Centre with out an viewers, whereas comparable ambitions are in place for Hat Trick Productions present Have I Received Information For You — which matches again into manufacturing subsequent month — and Endemol Shine Group’s Would I Lie To You?.

Thought can be being given to an audience-free The Graham Norton Present, which can be set to return into manufacturing subsequent month. Producer So Tv is assured it will possibly e book company, though big-name celebrities, like James Bond star Daniel Craig, have pulled out of recordings due to transferring movie launch dates.

The BBC’s planning contrasts with what is occurring within the U.S., the place tentpole leisure manufacturers together with CBS’s The Late Late Present With James Corden and NBC’s The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon have suspended filming altogether as coronavirus wreaks havoc on manufacturing.

Whereas UK tv trade sources have acknowledged that recording with out audiences will change the appear and feel of the exhibits, the BBC is eager to experiment the place it may be accomplished safely for crew and expertise. And the BBC isn’t alone on this endeavor. Dwell exhibits at the moment on-air, similar to ITV’s Unfastened Girls, are already adjusting to a brand new actuality with out a studio viewers.

In different respects, the choice over whether or not to file in entrance of an viewers is being taken out of the arms of producers by the studios themselves. Elstree Studios mentioned on Monday that it’s banning audiences after the UK authorities suggested that individuals keep away from social gatherings and don’t go to theatres or pubs. This may influence ITV Studios’ recording of The Voice semi-final subsequent month, in addition to Channel 4’s leisure present The Final Leg, which is because of stage its last episode of the sequence on Friday.

A BBC spokeswoman mentioned: “The BBC is following authorities recommendation on COVID-19 carefully. According to the recommendation regarding mass gatherings, we’re reviewing plans for all BBC-produced radio and tv programmes to evaluate the extent to which they are often filmed with out an viewers.

“Our unbiased suppliers might be endeavor comparable assessments. Within the occasion that particular person BBC productions or independently produced programmes determine to proceed with out an viewers then the BBC will totally help that call.”