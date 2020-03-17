BBC One Drama ‘Baptiste’ Halted By Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: BBC One’s lacking individuals drama Baptiste is the newest UK manufacturing to be paused by coronavirus.

Produced by All3Media’s Two Brothers Footage, Season 2 was filming in Budapest, Hungary, however manufacturing has been suspended for an unspecified time frame after the nation launched shutdown measures on Monday.

A Two Brothers spokeswoman mentioned: “In gentle of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, Two Brothers Footage the producers of Baptiste have suspended filming in session with and supported by the BBC.

“We are going to proceed to overview all productions on a case-by-case foundation and can proceed to observe the newest information and recommendation from the International Workplace, World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England.”

Season 2 of Baptiste follows retired detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) as he delves into Budapest’s corrupt underworld in an try and discover a British Ambassador’s household, who go lacking on a snowboarding vacation within the Hungarian mountains. The Ambassador is performed by Killing Eve actress Fiona Shaw.