BBC Director General Race: How The Contenders Are Shaping Up

The door slams shut right now on functions for one of many greatest jobs in international broadcasting: working the BBC. Resumes have been dusted off and the BBC’s headhunters have been courting curiosity because the company seeks to switch Tony Corridor as director basic after he introduced his departure in January.

It’s not been essentially the most electrifying of races to this point, with quite a lot of business insiders observing that the recruitment course of has been quiet. There have been no shock candidates, no huge pitches for the job. However that might all change instantly because the BBC chairman Sir David Clementi edges nearer to a call.

Corridor’s successor faces a gargantuan process. The to-do checklist consists of, however will not be restricted to: Grappling with a authorities that appears decided to undermine the BBC’s funding, slashing prices, securing the success of economic arm BBC Studios, cleansing up a rumbling equal pay dispute, closing the variety hole, and bringing a brand new technology of younger audiences to the BBC’s output. All of this, whereas there are unprecedented threats from U.S. media giants like Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Under is a run-down of how issues are shaping up within the battle to change into the BBC’s subsequent director basic. It’s not at all an exhaustive checklist of candidates as there could also be different names but to emerge. We are going to preserve this submit up to date as issues develop, so verify again for updates.

POTENTIALLY IN PLAY

Tim Davie: Sources have instructed Deadline that the BBC Studios CEO is nice on the thought of succeeding Tony Corridor having accomplished the job on an interim foundation in 2012. He has up to now declined to touch upon the method. Bizarrely, he would most likely should take a wage minimize to step up: His whole pay was £642,000 ($826,000) final 12 months, whereas Corridor took dwelling £450,000.

Charlotte Moore: The BBC’s director of content material stays a much-fancied inner candidate, however in accordance with BBC insiders, she is conserving her playing cards near her chest about whether or not she is gunning for the highest job. Many have pointed to her content material credentials, however others have questioned whether or not she has the political and strategic nous to deal with a hostile authorities.

Jay Hunt: Apple’s artistic director of worldwide video has a wholesome stage of assist from sure BBC insiders, along with her means to make powerful selections seen as a bonus. Sources have urged that she’s going to solely decide to the recruitment course of if requested. Hunt declined to remark when approached by Deadline.

Alex Mahon: Channel 4’s CEO has joined an extended line of predecessors in being linked with a transfer to the BBC. A supply stated she is “totally dedicated” to Channel 4, however didn’t gone so far as ruling her out of the working.

Jane Turton: All3Media’s chief government has been contacted by headhunters for the BBC. Turton will not be commenting on her curiosity within the position, however business sources assume she could be eager. She is a highly-regarded determine within the UK manufacturing sector, who has expertise of navigating demanding shareholders within the form of Discovery and Liberty World.

Simon Pitts: The CEO of Scottish broadcaster STV has been mooted as a possible candidate in latest days. He used to work as ITV’s director of transformation and technique, and put in a great displaying within the race to change into Channel 4’s chief government in 2017. An STV spokeswoman stated: “Simon’s actually having fun with his time at STV, he’s excited concerning the progress we’re making and what might be achieved over the following few years.”

George Osborne: The former British chancellor and sitting editor of the Night Commonplace has indicated to buddies that he would welcome an strategy from the BBC. Though there may be little doubt about his political credentials, he could be a extremely controversial rent given his lack of broadcasting expertise and shut proximity to the federal government.

RULED OUT

James Purnell: The BBC radio boss has counted himself out of the race, in accordance with these near him. Some have stated that his historical past as a distinguished former Labour politician would have been unhelpful baggage at a time when the Conservative authorities has been sharply crucial of BBC information protection.

Carolyn McCall: Requested by Deadline final week if she shall be throwing her hat within the ring, ITV’s chief government instructed Deadline: “It’s not one thing I’m contemplating.”

Carolyn Fairbairn: The Confederation of British Business director basic has been a much-fancied exterior candidate. She is a former BBC director of technique and was nicely regarded by those that labored along with her on the time. However Monetary Occasions reporter Mark Di Stefano has stated she won’t be making use of.

Elisabeth Murdoch: The former Shine boss was playfully linked with the BBC emptiness by the i newspaper final month, just for the report back to be swiftly scotched by The Guardian.

A smattering of different names vaguely linked with the highest job who’ve additionally indicated they aren’t . These embrace former Channel Four CEO David Abraham, ex-BBC Information boss James Harding and Daybreak Airey, the previous Channel 5 chief government who now runs Getty Photos.

STATUS UNKNOWN

Lionel Barber: He stepped down because the editor of the Monetary Occasions in January and was swiftly touted as a possible chief of the BBC. Barber has no critical broadcasting expertise, having spent his whole profession in newspapers.

Paul Lee: The former ABC president has come up in conversations Deadline has had about future director generals. He’s understood to be settled in LA, the place he runs Wiip, the manufacturing enterprise backed by CAA.

Thriller candidate: The BBC director basic recruitment course of normally presents not less than one left-field candidate neglected by business chatter.