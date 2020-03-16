BBC Delays Big Licence Fee Change Over Coronavirus Crisis

The BBC, in collaboration with the British authorities, has delayed plans to start charging over 75 yr olds for the licence price due to the coronavirus disaster.

British pensioners have been as a result of begin paying the £157.50 ($193.95) price from June 1, however the controversial cost has now been pushed again to August 1 amid fears that weak individuals might be reduce off from important info.

BBC chairman Sir David Clementi mentioned: “The BBC board has determined to delay modifications to over 75s licence charges. We’re in distinctive circumstances. Now isn’t the fitting time. We’re totally focussed on delivering our companies to the general public at this troublesome time.”

In a joint assertion with the Division for Digital, Tradition, Media & Sport, the BBC added: “The BBC’s precedence over the approaching interval will likely be to do all the pieces we will to serve the nation at this uniquely difficult time. Because the nationwide broadcaster, the BBC has a significant function to play in supplying info to the general public within the weeks and months forward… We are going to in fact hold the difficulty below assessment because the state of affairs continues to evolve.”