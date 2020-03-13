BBC Cuts Audience At ‘QI’ Recording, Forges On With Studio Shows Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC and Fremantle have lower the viewers dimension at a recording of leisure present QI tonight, whereas different dwell studio exhibits are additionally forging forward as TV grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

A supply instructed Deadline {that a} QI recording at BBC Tv Centre is going down however the studio capability is being lowered from 600 to 500 folks, together with crew members engaged on the present for Fremantle label Talkback.

Audience members had been supplied with authorities recommendation about coronavirus in an e mail accompanying their tickets, which really helpful folks “keep indoors at residence” if they’re experiencing signs. A supply stated viewers members weren’t vetted about their well being or journey historical past on entry to the studio.

One other BBC recording for brand new leisure present, Take Off With Bradley & Holly, can also be continuing tonight at Elstree Studios — a facility with BBC-run studio area. Offered by Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh, and produced by Hungry Bear, it’s understood the present was in excessive demand with folks queuing to enter. A 3rd present going forward is the topical debate program Query Time, made by Mentorn Media.

It’s not clear at this level whether or not the BBC has issued steerage to producers about how you can handle studio audiences in gentle of the coronavirus outbreak. A BBC insider instructed Deadline final week that the broadcaster was discussing how greatest to vet studio audiences.

The UK authorities has not banned or capped social gatherings. It has made clear, nonetheless, that anybody experiencing signs, together with a cough and excessive temperature, ought to stay at residence.