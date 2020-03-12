BBC Chief Tony Hall Admits Services Could Go Dark Because Of Coronavirus

BBC director common Tony Hall has admitted that a number of the British broadcaster’s providers might be knocked off air by the unfold of the coronavirus within the UK.

Talking earlier than British Parliament’s Digital, Tradition, Media and Sport Committee, Hall mentioned there “might be” a scenario the place some information and native providers endure if there’s a coronavirus outbreak amongst employees.

The outgoing chief pressured, nevertheless, that the BBC is working arduous to ensure this doesn’t occur and is gaming out completely different eventualities to place contingency plans in place.

“We’re additionally taking a look at our resilience, if a service was to be hit for some time. We’ve to ensure our information providers hold transmitting on tv and on radio,” he advised MPs. “We intend on protecting completely every little thing open. We all know that globally, nationally and regionally, folks… flip to us for info.”

Bob Shennan, the BBC’s group managing director, is chairing a day by day taskforce on coronavirus, whereas Hall can be presiding over common conferences on the matter.

“We’re placing out day by day info to the employees. This morning’s work has been round visitors coming into the constructing and checking we all know the historical past of visitors, the place they’ve been and so forth,” Hall defined.

It comes as Deadline revealed the primary main UK tv manufacturing casualty because of COVID-19: Studio Lambert’s BBC One present Movie star Race Throughout The World has been postponed. It was because of begin filming subsequent month.