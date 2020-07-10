‘Batwoman’ finds a substitute after the unexpected departure of Ruby Rose

In May it was announced that Ruby Rose was leaving Batwoman

after a single season. It was an unexpected abandonment: the protagonist of a series rarely leaves his vehicle of brilliance after a single course. This put the Warner Bros studio in a difficult situation both having to creatively solve the march and finding a substitute. Fortunately, it seems that the series produced by Greg Berlanti has found the new Batwoman.

Actress Javicia Leslie (33) has taken the role. He will not play Kate Kane, the same character as Rose, but will be Ryan Wilder, another girl who will decide to wear the Batwoman outfit to defend Gotham from all kinds of villains. The actress is an old acquaintance of Berlanti: between 2018 and 2020 she had a supporting role in God friended me, a series produced by Berlanti about faith that never premiered here and where she played the protagonist’s lesbian sister (who, by the way, received a request on Facebook from God).









Javicia Leslie, openly bisexual, picks up the witness for Ruby Rose. (KENA BETANCUR / AFP)



“I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to portray the iconic Batwoman character on television And, as a bisexual woman, I am honored to be able to be part of this series that breaks with what has been established and that has been a pioneer for the LGBTQ + community ”, Leslie explained in the press release received by the US media.

This was also one of the challenges of Batwoman, which in Spain emits HBO. Its managers not only wanted to keep Batwoman as an openly lesbian superhero but instead were looking for a bisexual, lesbian, or non-binary actress to play the part. It is one of the recent tasks of Berlanti, an almighty creator of American television and openly gay: giving visibility and work to actors who are out of the closet and fight against the prejudices of the industry.







Ruby Rose left the role because she was not used to the filming schedule and working hours at night





It had been previously reported what this Ryan Wilder would be like, who will be played by Javicia Leslie. She is a woman who has worked as a camel in order to survive, with traumas in tow and bad habits, who lives in a van. She is pleasant, disorderly and untamed and, despite not having positive references, she is clear that she wants to do good in this new stage of her life, especially after Batwoman’s departure.









Caroline Dries, the series’ creative lead, cautions that Ryan Wilder is not in theory the perfect person to replace Batwoman in Gotham City, which is possibly what makes her the perfect character to turn the page. He found this hot potato after Ruby Rose’s decision to leave the character because he could not bear the hours and working hours at night in Vancouver (Canada), where the series is filmed.

Ruby Rose.

(Warner Bros)



The original Batwoman, for the record, has shown her enthusiasm on social media. OMG !! This is wonderful!! I am delighted that Batwoman will be played by an amazing black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on putting on the batcapa. You are entering a wonderful team ”, he expressed.

In this way, the controversy over Batwoman and Ruby Rose, who was not aware of what it involved to star in a series for a US open channel, with seasons of more than 20 episodes, is closed. She ended up tired of filming nights, being nine or ten months away from her family and it affected her performance and her commitment to the series.



















