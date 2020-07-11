‘Batwoman’ already has a new heroine after the departure of Ruby Rose. Javicia Leslie takes the cape

The sudden departure of Ruby Rose last May he left Batwoman no heroin. But the chain The CW has communicated that it already has a solution to the problem, and this is called Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me, The Family Business). The bat woman substitute becomes the first black actress to portray the character. According to the chain’s description, Ryan Wilder, as her character is called, is a. “Renowned, athletic, pure, passionate, fallible lesbian … an American heroine far from clichés”.

The new protagonist, 33 years old, could not be happier with her character: “I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to embody the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking series that has pioneered the LGTBQ + community”Leslie has assured.

In addition, he encouraged new generations to fight to achieve their dreams: “For all the black girls who dream of being a superhero someday … it’s possible! “, wrote.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And, although we already know the name of the new Batwoman, it remains to be seen how they will justify the departure of Ruby RoseKate Kane in fiction. Caroline Dries, showrunner and executive producer on the series, confirmed that heroin does not die as had been speculated. “It is important to me, as a showrunner, to clear up any misinformation about Kate Kane and the recasting of Batwoman. Like you guys, I love Kate Kane, she is the reason I wanted to do the series. We will never delete it. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of the second season. I don’t want to reveal any of our surprises, but for all our devoted fans, know that LGBTQ + justice is at the core of what it is Batwoman and we have no intention of abandoning that “, she wrote when the name of the actress wearing the cloak was not yet known.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With the mystery of the new lead revealed, Dries welcomed the new Arrowverse acquisition.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Something that its predecessor also did, Ruby Rose, who congratulated Javicia on social networks: “This is amazing! I am so glad that Batwoman is going to be played by an amazing black woman. I want to congratulate you, Javicia Leslie, for taking the bat cloak witness. You will be working with a very good crew and cast, I am looking forward to seeing the second season”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.