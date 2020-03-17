BAFTA Postpones TV Awards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BAFTA has postponed its Tv Craft Awards and Tv Awards, making it the most recent main TV occasion to succumb to the coronavirus disaster.

BAFTA mentioned in an announcement: “Following the most recent authorities recommendation on coronavirus (COVID-19), we remorse to announce that the British Academy Tv Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Tv Awards, initially scheduled for 26 April and 17 Might respectively, might be postponed till later within the yr.”

“The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for subsequent Thursday 26 March, will even be postponed till nearer to the ceremony. We’re working with all our companions to discover choices for brand spanking new dates and we hope to be able to substantiate them within the coming weeks.”

The choice comes after the British authorities drastically ramped up its coronavirus motion plan, advising folks to not attend mass gatherings and theatres. It additionally follows the Royal Tv Society opting to carry its Programme Awards behind closed doorways on Tuesday night time. The occasion might be live-streamed on-line, however there might be no winners within the room.