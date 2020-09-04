‘Ay, Carmela!’, By Carlos Saura, in ‘History of our cinema’

During the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), a group of comedians entertained the life of Republican soldiers as best they could. Tired of passing penalties at the front, they decide to go to Valencia. But by mistake they end up in the national zone, where they are taken prisoner. The only way to save their lives is to put on a show for a group of soldiers, which clashes squarely with the ideology of comedians.

Goya awards rain

Ay Carmela! is the film adaptation of the play of the same title that he wrote Jose Sanchis Sinisterra and that premiered at the Principal Theater of Zaragoza in 1987, with Veronica Forqué as the protagonist. Carlos Saura was commissioned to bring this dramatic comedy to the big screen, from a script that he himself was commissioned to develop with the help of Rafael Azcona. The film was a success in Spain, achieving thirteen of the fifteen Goya to which he was nominated, among which those of Best movie, director, actress -Carmen Maura-, actor -Andrés Pajares- or supporting actor -Gabino Diego-.

It was the first and only time in his extensive film careers that Carmen Maura and Andrés Pajares shared project. In addition to the Goya that both achieved, she won the European Film Award for Best Actress and he won the award for Best Actor at the Montreal Festival. In addition, the cast also highlighted the presence of a Gabino diego that by then he was consolidating his acting career and that he already added some important titles in his filmography, such as The bikes are for the summer (1984), The journey to nowhere (1986) or Sunrise, which is no small thing (1989).

Esp., 1990. Drama. 102 min. Dir .: Carlos Saura. Int .: Carmen Maura, Andrés Pajares, Gabino Diego, Maurizio De Razza, Miguel Rellán, Edward Zantara, José Sancho, Antonio Fuentes, Silvia Casanova.

