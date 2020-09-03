‘Away’: the new Netflix premiere is a trip to Mars

In 2014, journalist Chris Jones published in Esquire Article Away, where he recounted the year that astronaut Scott Kelly spent on the International Space Station. The text serves as inspiration for the Netflix fiction, which opens on September 4. Away is a 10 episode series created by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) and Jessica Goldberg (Parenthood) which has had the advice of former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino.

It narrates the life event of Emma Green, a pragmatic ex-pilot in the US Navy, leader of the first international mission to Mars, which will last three years and in which Yu (Vivian Wu), a Chinese chemist and mother of a child, participate; Ram (Ray Panthaki), a lone pilot in the Indian Air Force; Kwesi (Ato Essandoh), a British-Ghanaian botanist with a deep Jewish faith, and Popov (Mark Ivanir), a Russian engineer who will take time to trust Emma.

An intimate look

They all leave their lives and their families behind, in the case of the protagonist, her husband, a NASA chief engineer who falls ill shortly after takeoff, and her teenage daughter.

Hilary Swank – Oscar winner for Boys Don’t Cry and million dollar Baby– leads the cast of fiction that focuses on the emotional side of astronauts, showing how they learn to deal with the fear of the unknown, to manage the longing for their loved ones and the lack of trust between them, something that has already been addressed Next, Alice Winocour’s movie.

The characters of the series

Emma Green (Hilary Swank) is an American astronaut and ex-Navy pilot who leads the first mission to Mars. She is a headstrong, empathetic, and highly intelligent leader. She is married to Matt Logan, with whom she has a 15-year-old daughter, Lex.

Matt Logan (Josh Charles) is a NASA engineer. He faces the already daunting challenges of dealing with the space mission while trying to educate his teenage daughter alone.

Alexis “Lex” Logan (Talitha bateman), like her father, supports and is very proud of her mother’s mission in space, which will last three years. She faces the problems of adolescence while her mother is away and her father faces his own difficulties.

Misha Popov (Mark Ivanir) is a Russian cosmonaut and engineer who participates in the mission to Mars with Emma. He is the most experienced member of the crew and also has a big ego, but he secretly struggles with the personal sacrifices he had to make in the past to get to space.

Kwesi Weisberg-Adebayo (Ato Essandoh) is a British citizen of Ghana. Kwesi is positive, modest and a man of faith. He is a world-renowned botanist and carries with him the hope of growing life on Mars.

Ram Arya (Ray Panthaki) is a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. While the other astronauts are forced to deal with being away from Earth and their families, Ram is quite a lonely person.

