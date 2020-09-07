‘Away’: Hilary Swank goes to Mars in a well-meaning Netflix series

Hilary Swank is going to Mars. After winning an Oscar for best actress for Boys don’t cry and another for Million Dollar Baby, the actress wants to return to the relevance of the audiovisual industry with Away, a Netflix blockbuster about an astronaut on a mission with strong emotional distress. Because going to Mars means losing your life but also losing physical contact and being with your loved ones, especially her husband (Josh Charles) and her teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman).

From the platform they warn that this mission lasting three years is actually about hope, humanity and how human beings need each other to achieve impossible things. It’s a well-meaning and idealistic series in discouraging times, a series that has even been dubbed a

The west wing of NASA

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles and Talitha Bateman, a mother to Mars and the rest on Earth.

The series is signed by Andrew Hinderaker, writer of series such as Pure genius, Penny Dreadful or The Path, and at the address he has Edward Zwick (Jack Reacher). Together they propose, in fact, a perfect series for those who want to flee from the coronavirus. It is a future of developed technology, without masks, with mass meetings and where people are more likely to support leaders.

In the ship of Emma Green, the character played by Swank, the crew is more predisposed to die heroically than to give up the dreams of their civilization, in the same way that they will find more ways to work together than to hinder each other. the others. All this, of course, with the drama of having to watch your daughter grow up thousands of miles away.

The team bound for Mars.

Away is composed of ten 60 minute episodes and is available on Netflix from this Friday.















