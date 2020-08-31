Atresmedia buys the new Can Yaman series, ‘Mr Wrong (Bay Yanlış)’

In Atresmedia They are the kings of Turkish fiction. They show it every week and week with the offer of the Nova channel, which works wonderfully, and this summer with

Woman on Antenna 3, where it was supposed to last a couple of weeks in primetime and finally Bahar (the most unfortunate woman on the Bosphorus) has stayed there, queen of the night. And this Turkish fever is far from over. As reported by the portal

Bluper

, the corporation has bought Mr Wrong (Bay Yanlış), the latest Can Yaman phenomenon.

The series is a romantic comedy where Can Yaman plays Özgür Atasoy, the wealthy owner of a restaurant who is a womanizer: he has lost faith in love, in women but this does not prevent him from passing from one to the other. Ezgi İnal (Özge Gürel) is a very romantic woman who is tired of not going through the altar, so she asks Özgür for help to learn how to seduce the man she likes. From here there will be a series of tangles, of course.









Özge Gürel and Can Yaman.

(Fox Turkey)



This is not the first collaboration between Can Yaman and Özge Gürel: they both worked together on another romantic series, Dolunay: Full Moon

. This purchase by Atresmedia surprises in part because Can Yaman until now had been more associated with Mediaset, which had issued Full moon and Erkenci Kus (Dreaming Bird). He had also brought him in 2019 in Volverte a ver, the program presented by Carlos Sobera.

Bay Yanlış premiered on June 26 on FOX Türkiye, the same channel behind Woman, the Özge Özpirinçci series that is being a real phenomenon in the primetime of Antena 3.

Can Yaman in the series ‘Mr Wrong’

(FOX Turkey)



The acquisition of Mr Wrong is intended to maintain the Turkish fever in Atresmedia since they bet in January 2018 with the drama Fatmagül (which will now have the remake

Sunrise with Elena Rivera). Since then Mediaset has tried to replicate the model, although Atresmedia continues to dominate in the matter: you just have to see that this 2020 series Fugitive is the revelation of DTT in its passage through Nova and Woman has stayed in Antena 3 to consolidate the audience data.















