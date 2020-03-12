As Coronavirus Becomes Global Pandemic, Rush Limbaugh And Sean Hannity Continue To Suspect Conspiracy

President Donald Trump will handle the nation on the coronavirus on Wednesday evening, on the identical day that the World Well being Group declared the outbreak a pandemic, the inventory market once more tanked and cities and states started proscribing main occasions.

However Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity are nonetheless questioning whether or not the coronavirus protection and response are overblown.

Limbaugh advised listeners that “there simply is a big cloud of suspicion hanging over all of this, so far as I’m involved.”

“I’ve to place it in context of all the things that I do know has occurred within the final 4 years,” Limbaugh advised his listeners. “Lastly one thing has come alongside that’s engaging in all the things each enemy of Donald Trump, and us, has needed to perform for the final 4 years.”

He mentioned that “all of this panic is simply not warranted.”

Limbaugh has in contrast the coronavirus to the widespread chilly, and he mentioned on his present that it was based mostly on the variety of circumstances. He mentioned, “It’s additionally based mostly on the sort of virus that is. Why do you suppose that is COVID-19? That is the 19th coronavirus! They’re not unusual. Coronaviruses are respiratory chilly and flu viruses. There’s nothing about this besides the place it got here from and the itinerant media panic. You may’t blame folks reacting the way in which they’re reacting in the event that they pay any — even scant — consideration to the media.”

On his radio present,Hannity cited a remark from an “MIT man on Twitter” who mentioned that “coronavirus fear-mongering by the deep state will go down in historical past as one of many greatest frauds to control economies, suppress dissent and push mandated medicines.”

“It might worsen earlier than it will get higher, however in the end I’m assured within the folks that we’ve,” Hannity mentioned.

For weeks, Hannity, Limbaugh and different speak hosts from the suitable have accused the media of hyping the coronavirus or utilizing it as a method to harm Trump. On Monday evening, Fox Enterprise host Trish Regan devoted a phase to what she known as the “Coronavirus impeachment rip-off,” and accused the media of overhyping the outbreak.

David Frum, a conservative critic of Trump’s, wrote on Twitter, “Mendacity to your listeners ceases to be a viable enterprise mannequin on the level the place the lies begin killing the listeners. The liar could not care, however the advertisers will discover.”