As a Tribute to Harambe, Elon Musk Releases Rap Song ‘RIP Harambe’

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk has simply launched a Rap Song named ‘RIP Harambe’ as a ‘Tribute’ to the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla who was shot in 2016.

He additionally turned to twitter the place he has 25.5 million follower to promote his “Emo G Information.”

However instantly confirmed disappointment when his “document label failed.”

I’m dissatisfied that my document label failed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019

Musk was not too long ago concerned many controversies. Final 12 months in July he accused the British diver in Thai cave rescue operation by calling him a pedo.’

He was additionally concerned in one other controversy within the September of Final 12 months when a lawsuit was filed by Securities Trade Fee (SEC) in opposition to Musk, suing him for “false and deceptive statements” which was in reference to his tweet the place he jokingly mentioned “Am contemplating taking Tesla non-public at $420. Funding secured.”