‘Aruseros’ returns to La Sexta with this new team of collaborators

Aruser @ s returns to La Sexta next Monday. Presented and directed by Alfonso Arús, the space will return with its third season this Monday, August 31, starting at 07:30 a.m. Arús and his team will continue to lift the blind on the Atresmedia TV network each morning, which has become one of the great television successes of recent years. Since its launch in 2018, ‘Aruser @ s’ has doubled its audience and managed to improve the channel strip by more than 7 points. In addition, in continuous growth, it ended the last year on the rise with a 13.1% share in June, with a historical monthly record.

The team of Aruser @ s will continue at the foot of the canyon in this new season. Angie Cárdenas -also in executive production-, María Moya, Alba Sánchez, Patricia Benítez and Marc Redondo will continue as regular companions on the set of the program and Paula del Fraile,

Víctor Amela, David Broc, Carlos Quílez, Evelyn Segura, Tatiana Arús, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez “El Sevilla”, María Estévez, Leonor Lavado and Alba Gutierrez will complete the team of collaborators of Aruser @ s.

Alfonso Arús, captain of a great team

After two successful seasons in which his formula has proven to be a successful audience and a revelation on television mornings, Alfonso Arús opens the entertainment window on laSexta every morning and although the program is impregnated by the casual tone of its presenter , it does not do it alone, it has a great team of collaborators.

From the newsroom of laSexta, Paula del Fraile advances the most important political and economic news of the day in the form of large mtitles and, from the set, Alba Sánchez advances the last minute information; Alba Gutiérrez, that of sports and Carlos Quílez, that of events. For her part, Bea Jarrín is in charge of the reports and connections from Madrid.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez “El Sevilla” gives his particular vision; Leonor Lavado unfolds into a thousand characters who say what they never dared to say; Andrés Guerra deals with “times of war” and Montse Vidal shows the most curious “inventions”. David Broc, Oscar Broc, Víctor Amela, Joan Spin and Sebas Maspons report on the most important news on television, on the ‘teletulia’.

The space also has expert collaborators in Biology such as Evelyn Segura; in Social Networks like Alexia Herms; in cooking, such as Ever Cubilla and in Psychology, such as Arantxa Coca, who offer their knowledge to the earliest viewers.

