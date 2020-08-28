Arturo Valls will star in the series ‘Two years and one day’ in Atresprayer Premium

ATRESplayer PREMIUM does not rest and continues to launch new projects. The Atresmedia payment platform continues to grow its catalog and now adds a new production: fiction Dyears and a day. Starring Arturo Valls, one of the most recognized faces of Atresmedia and presenter of Now I fall, Two years and one day is a comedy that chronicles the fall of a famous and beloved actor and presenter who is sentenced to serve a sentence of two years and one day for a crime of religious offenses for an innocent but unfortunate joke.

‘Two years and one day’, produced by Atresmedia Televisión in collaboration with LACOproductora, Estela Films, Globomedia (THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO) and Pólvora Films, is a series written by Raúl Navarro, Miguel Esteban, Sergio Sarriá and Luimi Pérez. Montse García, Arturo Valls, Jorge Pezzi and Félix Tusell are the executive producers of this fiction.

Roberto Garver

This is ‘Two years and a day’

Carlos Ferrer is an actor and presenter who has been enjoying the affection of the whole country for twelve years, but when he is chosen to give the proclamation of Carnival in a small town in Seville, he makes a joke that causes him a lawsuit for a crime against religious feelings admitted for processing by a devout judge and ends up with Carlos in jail.

Once in prison, he will see that the clichés are not so accurate and that deep down it is not so bad … Once inside, Carlos is the celebrity, the prisoner with whom everyone wants to take selfies.

Yet another series for Atresprayer

It will not be the only exclusive series for Atresprayer Premium. In addition to preparing the return of Physics or Chemistry or the new series by Arturo Valls, the platform is also preparing a series based on the life of Ana Milan.

Ana Milan has become a viral phenomenon in recent months, attracting thousands of followers to her Instagram account and making confinement more enjoyable through the anecdotes of her life. Now, these stories will become fiction in ‘ByAnaMilán’, a new original series from ATRESplayer PREMIUM.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io