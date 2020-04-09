Arrow: Emily Bett Rickards leaving Before its final Season !

For all those that ship Oliver and Felicity, the time has come; to let go of “Olicity”! The S.T.A.R lab’s resident tech genius, Felicity Smoak gained’t be sticking round within the crew Arrow for for much longer.

Because of the sheer drive of her likeability and the fascinating chemistry she had with Inexperienced Arrow, Oliver Queen (performed by Stephen Amell), Emily Bett Rickards took the character Felicity from being a unusual background participant within the first season to being a core member of the Arrow forged.

Rickards took to Instagram to announce her upcoming departure from the crew Arrow as Felicity, in all probability in some unspecified time in the future earlier than subsequent yr’s eighth (and final) season. Whereas it doesn’t say particularly why she is leaving the present, it does say that her run is ending with the seventh season. However this won’t be such a shock to Arrow fanatics because the present has been foreshadowing an upcoming exit for Smoak. The present season has been displaying leaps into the long run, with Felicity elevating her daughter in secret outdoors of the Star Metropolis (which has become a much bigger dump that it has been for the previous seven years) after supposedly giving up the sport.so to keep away from breaking the timeline, Felicity should go away in some unspecified time in the future earlier than somebody figures out she’s pregnant. This additionally implies that she gained’t die (effectively, within the modern timeline of the present at the least).

The timing of her put up implies her exit might be quickly however nevertheless, the entire Arrow gang might be gone in a short while because the present’s final season could have a shorter episode order span.

So what do you suppose? Would Smoak departure do some good to the Inexperienced Arrow or would he go into the depths of despair?